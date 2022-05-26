Buy Action Construction Equipment; target of Rs 230: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Action Construction Equipment

Action Construction Equipment (ACE) is an Indian construction equipment and material handling company. ACE has eight manufacturing and one R&D site in Faridabad, Haryana • The company has a capacity of 12000 construction equipment and 9000 tractors annually • ACE’s product portfolio is divided into four main categories viz. agricultural equipment, construction equipment, road construction equipment and earth-moving machinery.



Outlook

We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value ACE at Rs 230 i.e. 17x PE (FY24E).

