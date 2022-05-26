 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Action Construction Equipment; target of Rs 230: ICICI Direct

May 26, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Action Construction Equipment has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 230 in its research report dated May 25, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Action Construction Equipment

Action Construction Equipment (ACE) is an Indian construction equipment and material handling company. ACE has eight manufacturing and one R&D site in Faridabad, Haryana • The company has a capacity of 12000 construction equipment and 9000 tractors annually • ACE’s product portfolio is divided into four main categories viz. agricultural equipment, construction equipment, road construction equipment and earth-moving machinery.

Outlook

We continue to remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value ACE at Rs 230 i.e. 17x PE (FY24E).

first published: May 26, 2022 08:10 am
