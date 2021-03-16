English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Action Construction Equipment; target of Rs 215: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Action Construction Equipment recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated March 15, 2021.

Broker Research
March 16, 2021 / 02:55 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Action Construction Equipment


Action Construction (ACE) hosted an analyst meet (virtual) wherein the management brought us up to speed on the recent business updates and also provided us an outlook on the sector. The infrastructure industry is witnessing robust traction with upcoming capex in metro, rail, manufacturing, road and real estate sector. Hence, demand for cranes and construction equipment is expected to see a significant improvement. The management remained assertive on the fact that ACE would become a counter cyclical company powered by 50-60% growth in CE & 25-30% growth in crane, agri equipment & material handling segments.



Outlook


Hence, this calls for a multiple upgrade given the company is on the cusp of posting historically high growth rate. We value ACE at 11x FY23E EV/EBIDTA and maintain BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 215 (earlier Rs 160).


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Action Construction Equipment #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Mar 16, 2021 02:55 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.