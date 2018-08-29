App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ACE; target of Rs 213: Joindre Capital Services

Joindre Capital Services is bullish on ACE has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 213 in its research report dated August 29, 2018.

Joindre Capital Services' research report on ACE


Action Construction Equioment Ltd (ACCE) incorporated in 1995, manufactures material‐handling and construction equipment. It has four segments: Cranes (65% of sales), material handling equipment (7%), construction equipment (7%), and agriculture equipment (21%). ACCE is a leading manufacturer of mobile cranes (63% market share) and tower cranes (60%) in India. ACCE also caters to a large clientele base, (with over 15000 customers) which includes major Indian as well as international players such as Reliance, L&T, BSES, BHEL, Gammon, NCC, Gujarat Ambuja, IISCO, Simplex, Coal India, etc & its products are used in sectors like infrastructure, construction, roads, engineering, coal mines, chemical and fertilizer plants, power stations, ports, heavy project engineering, railways, cement, oil, defense etc.


Outlook


Hence we believe that the ACE stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 213 over the next 12 to 18 months.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 29, 2018 05:11 pm

tags #ACE #Action Construction Equipment #Buy #Joindre Capital Services #Recommendations

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

