Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 09:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Accelya Solutions; target of Rs 1200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Accelya Solutions recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1200 in its research report dated August 21, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Accelya Solutions


Accelya reported dismal Q4FY20 (June ending) results mainly led by exposure to airline sector. Revenues fell 44.7% QoQ, 42.4% YoY to Rs 62.8 crore. EBIT margins were at 4.5% vs. 28.9% in Q3FY20. PAT declined 85.0% QoQ to Rs 3.6 crore. Due to challenging times, the company has not declared a dividend and will conserve cash.


Outlook


As a result, we revise our EPS estimates upwards from Rs 38 and 53 in FY21E & FY22E to Rs 45 and Rs 69 in FY21E & FY22E, respectively. Hence, we revise our target price upwards to Rs 1200/ share (17x FY22E EPS, 3.5x FY22E sales) and upgrade the stock from REDUCE to BUY recommendation.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 24, 2020 09:53 pm

tags #Accelya Solutions #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

