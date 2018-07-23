Buy ACC, with a target of Rs 1,397: Mazhar Mohammad

Chartviewindia.in

After a multi-month correction, ACC appears to have posted a durable bottom after testing November 2016 lows of Rs 1,256 from where a big uptrend unfolded in this counter.

The last couple of weeks, price action is clearly pointing towards a decent basing formation around Rs 1,260 from the cushion of which it can be expected to register a bigger relief rally.

Hence, positional traders are advised to adopt a two-pronged strategy of buying now and on declines around Rs 1,270 for an initial target of Rs 1,397 with a stop loss of Rs 1,250.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.