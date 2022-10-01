English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy ACC; target of Rs 2900: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on ACC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2900 in its research report dated September 29, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 01, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on ACC


    ACC (now Adani group conglomerate part) is a large cement player with capacity of over 34.5 MT in India and one of the oldest cement players in industry. ACC also manufactures ready-mix concrete and has 50 plants across India. ACC has a strong balance-sheet with debt free status • Ongoing capex of Rs 3500 crore would increase its capacity to 39.3 MT by CY22E. Grinding unit (GU) in Sindri & Tikaria has already been commissioned, balance 3.2 MT new capacity is progressing as per schedule.


    Outlook


    We value ACC at Rs 2,900 i.e.11.5x CY23E EV/EBITDA.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 17:30 ACC was quoting at Rs 2,408.55, up Rs 30.75, or 1.29 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,426.35 and an intraday low of Rs 2,356.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 62,038 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 49,963 shares, an increase of 24.17 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.24 percent or Rs 29.10 at Rs 2,377.80.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,784.95 and 52-week low Rs 1,900.50 on 14 September, 2022 and 07 March, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 13.52 percent below its 52-week high and 26.73 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 45,229.50 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    ACC - 011022 - icici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #ACC #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Oct 1, 2022 02:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.