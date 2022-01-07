MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy ACC : target of Rs 2710: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on ACC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2710 in its research report dated January 07, 2022.

Broker Research
January 07, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Securities research report on ACC


ACC has delivered 11% EBITDA/te CAGR over CY16-CY21E vs 7% for our coverage universe led by increased cost efficiencies. ACC’s EBITDA/te inched up to Rs1,127/te during 9MCY21E resulting in narrowing of the gap vs peers. With higher cost efficiencies via project Parvat, MSA with ACEM and better market / product mix, this gap may shrink further, in our view. Ametha expansion (of 5mnte) provides volume visibility over CY22E-CY24E. Net cash may further increase up to Rs88bn by CY23E from Rs60bn in H1CY21 thereby increasing probability of higher dividend payout. Given our expectations of ~12% EBITDA CAGR over CY21-CY23E and RoCE of 15%, valuation at <9xCY23E EV/E seems attractive and below the long-term average of 11x. Valuation gap vs peers may also narrow with improving EBITDA/te.


Outlook


Maintain BUY with an unchanged target price of Rs2,710/share based on 11x CY23E EV/E.


More Info on Trent

Close

Related stories


At 13:30 hrs ACC was quoting at Rs 2,287.25, up Rs 60.95, or 2.74 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,288.75 and an intraday low of Rs 2,226.30.

It was trading with volumes of 13,869 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 12,677 shares, an increase of 9.41 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.65 percent or Rs 14.60 at Rs 2,226.30.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,587.95 and 52-week low Rs 1,490.00 on 15 November, 2021 and 21 December, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.62 percent below its 52-week high and 53.51 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 42,951.64 crore.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #ACC #Buy #ICICI Securities #Recommendations
first published: Jan 7, 2022 01:36 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.