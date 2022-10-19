English
    Buy ACC; target of Rs 2700: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on ACC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2700 in its research report dated October 18, 2022.

    October 19, 2022
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on ACC


    ACC (now Adani group company) is a large cement player with capacity of over 34.5MT in India and one of the oldest cement players in the Industry. The company also manufactures ready-mix concrete and has 50 plants across India. ACC has a strong balance-sheet with debt free status. However, it remains a laggard in terms of efficiency vs. peer companies as of now • The ongoing capex of Rs 3500 crore to increase its capacity to 39.3 MT. GU in Sindri & Tikaria has already been commissioned. Balance 3.2 MT new capacities are progressing and will be commissioned by March 2023.



    Outlook


    Given its comfortable valuations, we retain BUY rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 2,700 i.e.11.5x CY23E EV/EBITDA.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 19, 2022 08:02 pm
