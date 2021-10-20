MARKET NEWS

Buy ACC; target of Rs 2692: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ACC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2692 in its research report dated October 19, 2021.

Broker Research
October 20, 2021 / 06:27 PM IST
HDFC Securities research report's outlook and valuations:  500bps growth outperformance over FY21-24E as compared to 250bps earlier). We roll over valuations to Sepemtember-23E and increase target multiples for most of the companies in our coverage universe. We remain broadly constructive across the sector and ahead of consensus on growth/EPS; our preferred picks are Infosys, HCLT, Mphasis and Zensar."" title="HDFC Securities research report's outlook and valuations:  "The YTD EPS upgrades (consensus) have been led by mid-tiers such as Tata Elxis, Mindtree, Mastek, and Persistent Systems, ranging from 20-40 percent and, within tier 1, by Wipro (~15%). We expect the sector (coverage universe) to post 13 percent and 14.5 percent USD revenue/APAT CAGR over FY21-24E compared to 6.5/7.5 percent over the past five years. The mid-tier valuation premium relative to tier 1s may sustain, based on its relative outperformance (>500bps growth outperformance over FY21-24E as compared to 250bps earlier). We roll over valuations to Sepemtember-23E and increase target multiples for most of the companies in our coverage universe. We remain broadly constructive across the sector and ahead of consensus on growth/EPS; our preferred picks are Infosys, HCLT, Mphasis and Zensar."" width="100%" height="auto" >

HDFC Securities research report's outlook and valuations:  "The YTD EPS upgrades (consensus) have been led by mid-tiers such as Tata Elxis, Mindtree, Mastek, and Persistent Systems, ranging from 20-40 percent and, within tier 1, by Wipro (~15%). We expect the sector (coverage universe) to post 13 percent and 14.5 percent USD revenue/APAT CAGR over FY21-24E compared to 6.5/7.5 percent over the past five years. The mid-tier valuation premium relative to tier 1s may sustain, based on its relative outperformance (>500bps growth outperformance over FY21-24E as compared to 250bps earlier). We roll over valuations to Sepemtember-23E and increase target multiples for most of the companies in our coverage universe. We remain broadly constructive across the sector and ahead of consensus on growth/EPS; our preferred picks are Infosys, HCLT, Mphasis and Zensar."

 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on ACC


ACC's 3QCY21 operating performance was marginally above our estimate, led by higher-than-estimated realization (down 2% QoQ v/s our estimate of a 3% decline). EBITDA stood at INR7.1b (est. INR6.9b). EBITDA/t stood at INR1,083 (est. INR1,021). Its expansion plans are largely on track. It is likely to commission clinker/grinding capacity of 2.7mtpa/2.6mtpa by 1HCY22E and additional grinding capacity of 2.2mtpa by 1HCY23E. This should drive 9% volume CAGR over CY20-23E. Cost saving efficiencies (Project Parvat) and master supply agreement (MSA) with ACEM are yielding results.



Outlook


We maintain our CY21-23E EPS estimates and reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR2,692.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #ACC #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Oct 20, 2021 06:27 pm

