Buy ACC; target of Rs 2480: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ACC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2480 in its research report dated dated July 19, 2021.

July 21, 2021 / 10:57 AM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on ACC


Revenue / EBITDA / Adj PAT rose 49%/67%/93% YoY to INR38.8b/INR8.7b/INR5.7b and beat our estimate by 5%/21%/26% (led by higher volumes, better realization, and cost control). Volumes rose 44% YoY to 6.84mt (5% above est) on account of a low base. Blended EBITDA/t rose 19% QoQ (+16% YoY) to INR1,279/t (16% above est). While cement realization improved 5.7% QoQ (+2.1% YoY) to INR5,153/t (in-line), blended realization (including RMC and clinker sales) was up 5.5% QoQ (+3.9% YoY) to INR5,680/t. ACC used the weak demand in Jun-Q to build clinker inventory, which should support volume growth in 2HCY21 despite capacity limitations.


Outlook


We value ACC at 10x June'23 EV/EBITDA (~10% discount to the past five-year average of 11x) to arrive at Target Price of INR2,480; this implies target EV/t of ~USD116 and target P/E of 20x on CY22E. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 21, 2021 10:57 am

