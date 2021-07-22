Buy ACC target of Rs 2460: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ACC

ACC reported Q2CY21 EBITDA above our/consensus estimates by 10%/17%. EBITDA grew 65% YoY (+1% QoQ despite 14% fall in volumes) to Rs8.7bn. This is the sixth consecutive quarter of beat on our/consensus estimates. Better than expected realisations and lower costs drove the beat. ACC continued its strong work on cost front through increased coverage of volumes under Master supply agreement (MSA), reduction in energy consumption and optimisation of logistics network with reduction in lead distance.

Outlook

We expect further cost reduction of Rs115-120/t, largely on account of upcoming waste heat recovery/solar plants and upgradation of plants. Driven by improved visibility on operations and attractive valuations, we reiterate our BUY rating with revised TP of Rs2,460 (earlier Rs2,360) based on 12.5x EV/EBITDA of CY22e.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

