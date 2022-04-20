English
    Buy ACC; target of Rs 2300: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on ACC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2300 in its research report dated April 19, 2022.

    April 20, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ACC


    ACC reported Q1CY22 earnings in line with our and consensus estimates (CE). EBITDA declined 26% YoY at Rs6.35bn (PLe:Rs6.30bn, CE:Rs6.47bn) due to 3%/24% fall in volumes/margins. ACC narrowed the gap on margins with peers over last couple of years on back of visible reduction in manufacturing costs and higher operational efficiencies under program ‘Parvat’, complemented by rationalisation of logistics costs through Master supply agreement (MSA) with Ambuja cement. However, the scope for further reduction in costs remain limited as majority of levers are already captured in current cost dynamics, except reduction in power costs on account of upcoming WHR plants. In spite of slow pace of price hikes and sharp increase in costs, we continue to like ACC on back of attractive valuations and upcoming capacity addition of 5mnt in one of its most profitable and growing region, Central region.



    Outlook


    Maintain BUY with TP of Rs2,300 based on EV/EBITDA of 12x CY23e.


    At 17:30 ACC was quoting at Rs 2,057.90, down Rs 95.65, or 4.44 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,184.95 and an intraday low of Rs 2,028.25.


    It was trading with volumes of 25,995 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 18,172 shares, an increase of 43.05 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.43 percent or Rs 53.60 at Rs 2,153.55.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,587.95 and 52-week low Rs 1,784.15 on 15 November, 2021 and 22 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 20.48 percent below its 52-week high and 15.34 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 38,644.74 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #ACC #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 07:51 am
