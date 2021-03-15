English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy ACC; target of Rs 2140: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market is bullish on ACC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2140 in its research report dated March 12, 2021.

Broker Research
March 15, 2021 / 02:30 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on ACC


ACC in its CY20 annual report, highlights their core focus on health, cost and cash. ACC helped people and provided relief to covid affected people, saved ~Rs2.5 bn from Parvat efficiency program and witnessed significant improvement in cash. ACC operated under challenging circumstances for the entire CY20 and they believe the worst is behind and the business is gaining momentum. ACC will continue to deliver despite the headwinds.


Outlook


However, starting early June, pent-up and pre-monsoon construction requirement cushioned demand de-growth to a large extent.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #ACC #Buy #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations
first published: Mar 15, 2021 02:30 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.