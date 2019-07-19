App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ACC; target of Rs 2040: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on ACC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2040 in its research report dated July 18, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on ACC


Volumes down marginally but realizations improve: Volumes declined 0.6% YoY to 7.2mt in 2QCY19. However, premium product volumes were up 9% YoY. Cement realizations increased 8% YoY (+12% QoQ) to INR5,255, led by healthy price hikes in the quarter. Revenue grew 8% YoY to INR41.5b (our estimate: INR37.1b), led by optimization of both market and product mix. Profitability improves 18% YoY: Blended cost/t increased 6% YoY (+4%QoQ) to INR4,678. However, blended EBITDA/t was up 18% YoY (+53% QoQ) to INR1,086 due to healthy realizations. Consequently, EBITDA increased 17% YoY (+47% QoQ) to INR7.8b (our estimate: INR5.8b). Operating margin came in at 18.8% (+1.5pp YoY, +5.3pp QoQ). Adj. PAT increased 22% YoY to INR4.5b (our estimate: INR3.4b).


Outlook


The stock trades at 7.4x CY20E EV/EBITDA. We value the stock at 10x Jun'21E EV/EBITDA (30% discount to UTCEM) and arrive at a TP of INR2,040 (implied EV/tonne of USD125 on CY20).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 19, 2019 03:01 pm

tags #ACC #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

