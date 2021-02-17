Buy ACC; target of Rs 1985: HDFC Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

HDFC Securities' research report on ACC

During 4QCY20, strong pricing in south and stable opex drove ACC’s consolidated revenue/EBITDA/APAT by 2/30/65% YoY to INR 41.4/7.0/4.5 bn respectively. ACC commissioned its 1.4mn MT Sindri grinding unit in Jan’21 and expects to commission the greenfield plants (4.8mn MT) in central region by mid-2022, thus boosting its volume growth outlook.

Outlook

We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a revised TP of INR 1,985/share (10x Dec’22 Consolidated EBITDA).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.