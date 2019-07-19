App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ACC; target of Rs 1930: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on ACC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1930 in its research report dated July 19, 2019.

HDFC Securities' research report on ACC


During 2QCY19, consolidated net sales/EBITDA/adj PAT rose 8/17/22% YoY to Rs 41.50/7.83/4.56bn resp. Robust price increase: ACC’s volume growth stood flat YoY, impacted by both demand slowdown during the elections and by sharp cement price increase seen during the quarter (across all markets). Thus, utilization remained flat at 91% YoY. However, cement NSR jumped 7/11% YoY/QoQ on strong price recovery in all markets. We believe ACC’s rising share of valued added solutions (in the product mix) is also leading to higher reported NSR. Cement margin at multi-year high level: Buoyed by strong realization gains, 2Q unitary EBITDA increased 20/62% YoY/QoQ to Rs 1,052/MT (highest since Jun 2012)! Its opex marginally increased 3% QoQ (+5% YoY) driven by 7% increase in unitary fixed costs (less volumes QoQ) RMC segment (7% of total revenue): Sales volume rose 11% YoY in 2Q, however higher cement prices pulled down segmental EBITDA by 35% YoY to Rs212mn (3% of total EBITDA vs 5% YoY). 1HCY19 performance: Robust pricing in 2Q alongwith benign opex in 1HCY19 boosted ACC’s 1HCY19 EBITDA/adj PAT by 13% each to Rs 13.15/7.03bn resp. Strong op profits, and lower tax outflow boosted reported OCF to Rs 4.13bn in 1HCY19 vs (Rs 1.25bn) YoY. Capex spend increased to Rs 2.03bn vs Rs 1.34bn in the same period. Capex is rising as ACC is working on 6mn MT capacity increase (in central and east regions) by early CY22E.


Outlook


We reiterate BUY on ACC with TP of Rs 1,930 (11x its Jun21E consolidated EBITDA and 0.5x its CY20E CWIP).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 19, 2019 02:49 pm

tags #ACC #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

