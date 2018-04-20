Buy ACC; target of Rs 1920: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities' research report on ACC

ACC’s reported performance exceeded our estimate in 1QCY18 mainly aided by better-thanestimated average cement realisation. Unlike the expectation of QoQ decline, average realisation improved by 1.3% QoQ owing to higher sales of premium products (~14% of total volume) and meaningful contribution from the Eastern markets. Reported EBITDA surged by 24% YoY and 16% QoQ to Rs4.23bn. Cement EBITDA/tonne stood at Rs573 compared to Rs497 and Rs506 in 1QCY17 and 4QCY17, respectively. Sales volume grew by 7.7% YoY and 2.7% QoQ to 7.11mnT mainly due to strong demand environment in Eastern markets and stabilisation of newly commissioned units in Jamul and Sindri. Notably, operating cost per tonne remained broadly flat sequentially despite 3% and 4% QoQ rise in per tonne cost of Power & Fuel and Freight cost, respectively. Further, we believe that clarity on royalty payment to Holcim by maintaining 1% of net sales bodes well for the stock, as there were apprehensions among the investors about the possible increase in royalty charges.

Outlook

Marginally upgrading our EBITDA estimate by 1% and 3% for CY18E and CY19E, respectively to factor in higher realisation, we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised Target Price of Rs1,920 (from Rs1,900 earlier).

