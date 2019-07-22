App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 05:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ACC; target of Rs 1868: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on ACC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1868 in its research report dated July 19, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on ACC


ACC posted a strong set of numbers with 7.8%/ 25.3%/ 38.6% YoY growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT to `41.5 bn/ `7.8 bn/ `4.5 bn in Q2CY19 driven by strong 8.4% YoY/ 10.3% QoQ realization growth. We expect 6.8/ 25.1%/ 21% revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT CAGR over CY18-20E led by 1.1%/ 3.7% volume growth and 5.8%/ 2% cement realization growth in CY19E/ CY20E. Considering ACC’s healthy cash flow & RoE, net cash position, and 5.9mtpa (17.7% increase), current valuation of 10x/ 9.1x CY19E/20E EV/EBITDA is attractive.


Outlook


We recommend BUY with a TP of `1868 (11x CY20E EV/EBITDA). Given ACC’s high capacity utilization at 86%/ 86%/ 89% for Q2CY19/ CY19E CY20E (leaves little headroom for volume growth), sustainability of current cement realization is more important for profitability.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


First Published on Jul 22, 2019 05:14 pm

