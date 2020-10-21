172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-acc-target-of-rs-1820-hdfc-securities-5990511.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ACC; target of Rs 1820: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on ACC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1820 in its research report dated October 20, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on ACC


During 3QCY20, ACC reported consolidated net sales/EBITDA/APAT growth of 0/21/20% YoY to Rs 35.37/6.71/3.64bn respectively (ahead of our estimates of Rs 34.52/5.71/2.98bn). Buoyancy in retail demand, lower fuel costs and continued cost controls boosted earnings rebound. The earning beat (vs our estimate) is on account of better than expected operating cost reduction. While we expect retail sales to accelerate further, non-trade should also recover going ahead, boosting volume outlook.


Outlook


We are also enthused by ACC’s continued surprise on fixed cost controls, which is driving margin expansion. Subsequently, we upgrade estimates and maintain BUY with a higher target price of Rs 1,820/share (10x Sep’22E consolidated EBITDA).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 12:11 pm

tags #ACC #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

