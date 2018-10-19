Buy ACC; target of Rs 1820: Centrum

Centrum's research report on ACC

During Q3CY18, ACC delivered 10% YoY volume growth aided by strong demand – mainly in east and south markets. However, realisation fell 1.7% QoQ amid aggressive competition and seasonal weakness. ACC’s productivity improvement muted inflationary impact of slag, energy and diesel price inflation. Consolidated EBITDA/PAT growth of 8%/17% YoY came is lower than estimated, owing to higher than estimated other expenses. We believe ACC’s focus on cost controls to keep cost inflation in check, going forward.

Outlook

While ACC’s volume growth would moderate during CY19-20E due to lack of new expansions, its profitability should benefit from price recovery going forward and increased cost controls. We upgrade to BUY from HOLD, with a revised TP of Rs1820.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.