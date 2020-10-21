172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-acc-target-of-rs-1815-krchoksey-5994301.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ACC; target of Rs 1815: KRChoksey

KRChoksey is bullish on ACC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1815 in its research report dated October 20, 2020.

KRChoksey's research report on ACC


ACC Ltd.'s revenue in Q3CY20 rose 35.9% QoQ (flat YoY) to INR 3,537 Cr. Steller QoQ growth was supported by volume growth in both the segments of Cement & RMX. Realization were stable YoY as well as QoQ. EBITDA for the quarter was up by 20.5% YoY (up 27.8% QoQ) to INR 671 Cr. EBITDA margin came in at 19.4%, an improvement of 328bps YoY (-148bps QoQ). Expansion in EBITDA margin was led by operational efficiency and cost reduction initiatives. Net Profit rose 20.3% YoY (up 34.3% QoQ) and Net Profit margin for the quarter expanded by 176bps YoY to 10.5% (-26 bps QoQ). Other income for the quarter decreased by 10.4%/11.3% on YoY/QoQ basis, respectively.


Outlook


The shares of ACC has rallied 14.5% since our last earnings update (at INR 1,379/share) and are currently trading at EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.4x/7.2x on CY20/CY21E EBITDA. We maintain our earlier EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.0x on CY21E EBITDA and arrive at a revised Target Price of INR 1,815/share (earlier INR 1,535); an upside potential of 15.0% over CMP. Accordingly, we upgrade our rating to “BUY” on the shares of ACC.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 06:18 pm

tags #ACC #Buy #KRChoksey #Recommendations

