Buy ACC; target of Rs 1814: Emkay Global

ACC reported adjusted EBITDA of Rs4.46bn against our estimate of Rs4.83bn, as lower realization affected margins. Realization was down 1.7% qoq against estimated growth of 1% qoq. EBITDA/tn was at Rs648 against estimated Rs721. Sales volume was up 9.9% yoy (vs. estimate of 7% growth) to 6.55mt. YTD volume growth stands at 8.3% yoy with capacity utilization of 82.9%. Realization was up by mere 0.5% yoy. EBITDA/tn was at Rs648 against Rs658/Rs875 in Q3CY17/Q2CY18. Opex/tn was up by 0.6% yoy led by higher freight cost (due to higher diesel prices) and other expense (higher maintenance and packaging expense). Energy cost increased 7.5% qoq due to higher pet coke/coal price. OPM was down 32bps yoy to 13%.

We like the stock due to reasonable valuations (10.4x CY19E EV/EBITDA) and strong balance sheet. We believe that any announcement of organic/inorganic expansion would be a positive trigger for the stock. We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs1,814.

