Buy ACC; target of Rs 1805: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ACC

ACC posted strong beat on Q3CY20 earnings, led by led by better than expected realisations. Realisations fell by Rs100/t QoQ against our expectation of Rs230/t fall. Higher realisations drove 21% YoY growth in EBITDA (including other operating income) at Rs6.7bn, above our/consensus estimates by 5%/18%. This is the third consecutive quarter of strong performance by ACC, backed by sustained cost reduction (down 4% YoY in 9MCY20) and better realisations. However, inconsistency has been the issue with ACC. Though seeing the meaningful reduction in energy consumption, rationalisation of fixed costs and increased supplies under Master Supply Agreement (MSA) with Ambuja, we expect EBITDA margins to sustain at Rs850/t (without other operating income), highest levels since CY10. We upgrade our EBITDA estimates for CY21/CY22 by 10%/8% to factor in better realisations and lower costs. Ample scope for further reduction in costs (increase in share of Waste heat recovery and reduction in fixed costs) and ongoing capacity expansion of 5mtpa in central region continue to drive our positive outlook on the stock.

Outlook

Maintain BUY with TP of Rs1,805 (earlier Rs1,565), 11.3x (earlier 10.5x) EV/EBITDA of CYCY21e as we reduced its assigned discount to Ultratech’s valuations to 25% from earlier 30%.

