172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-acc-target-of-rs-1805-prabhudas-lilladher-5990361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ACC; target of Rs 1805: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on ACC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1805 in its research report dated October 20, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ACC


ACC posted strong beat on Q3CY20 earnings, led by led by better than expected realisations. Realisations fell by Rs100/t QoQ against our expectation of Rs230/t fall. Higher realisations drove 21% YoY growth in EBITDA (including other operating income) at Rs6.7bn, above our/consensus estimates by 5%/18%. This is the third consecutive quarter of strong performance by ACC, backed by sustained cost reduction (down 4% YoY in 9MCY20) and better realisations. However, inconsistency has been the issue with ACC. Though seeing the meaningful reduction in energy consumption, rationalisation of fixed costs and increased supplies under Master Supply Agreement (MSA) with Ambuja, we expect EBITDA margins to sustain at Rs850/t (without other operating income), highest levels since CY10. We upgrade our EBITDA estimates for CY21/CY22 by 10%/8% to factor in better realisations and lower costs. Ample scope for further reduction in costs (increase in share of Waste heat recovery and reduction in fixed costs) and ongoing capacity expansion of 5mtpa in central region continue to drive our positive outlook on the stock.


Outlook


Maintain BUY with TP of Rs1,805 (earlier Rs1,565), 11.3x (earlier 10.5x) EV/EBITDA of CYCY21e as we reduced its assigned discount to Ultratech’s valuations to 25% from earlier 30%.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 09:44 am

tags #ACC #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.