App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ACC; target of Rs 1800: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on ACC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1800 in its research report dated July 18, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ACC


ACC posted PAT ahead of our/consensus estimates by 10%/18% on the back of stronger than expected realisations. Realisations rose by 11% (Rs519/t) QoQ/+8% (Rs374) YoY against our estimate of Rs376 increase. Volume were flat YoY against our estimate of 2% fall. Demand remained tepid across the sectors due to liquidity issues, weaker sentiments and lower govt spending. We do expect some revival in demand post monsoons on the back of revival in govt spending. Nevertheless, All-India demand growth would stuck in the range of 5-6% for FY20E. In the backdrop of weak demand, we expect industry to maintain tight price discipline to support the earnings. Lower coal and diesel prices would aid cost, partly offset by lower operating advantage.


Outlook


Driven by attractive valuations, we maintain BUY with TP of Rs1,800 assigning EV/EBITDA of 11.5x CY20e. Lack of capacity growth and lower margins have widened discount on valuations to ~30% over its peers. These structural issues would limit the returns in the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 03:18 pm

tags #ACC #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.