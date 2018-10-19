App
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ACC; target of Rs 1750: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities bullish on ACC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1750 in its research report dated October 19, 2018.

Nalanda Securities' research report on ACC


The volumes in Q3CY18 stood at 6.55 mt registering a growth of 10% y-o-y. This was primarily led by robust volume growth in the East and Central region. Capacity utilization was at 80% for the quarter up from 73% in the previous year.Volume growth coupled with a marginal improvement in realization in its key markets have led to a top-line growth of 10.1% YoY. Realization fell 2% qoq due to lower prices (especially in South) as well as the lean monsoon season. Share of premium products remained steady at 17% of trade sales.


Outlook


We remain positive on the stock and have revised our target price to INR 1750 giving an upside of 14%. (i.e. valuing the stock at CY20E EV/Ton of $110/Ton, 11x CY20E EV/EBITDA)


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 19, 2018 03:03 pm

tags #ACC #Buy #Nalanda Securities #Recommendations

