Buy ACC; target of Rs 1750: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities' research report on ACC

The volumes in Q3CY18 stood at 6.55 mt registering a growth of 10% y-o-y. This was primarily led by robust volume growth in the East and Central region. Capacity utilization was at 80% for the quarter up from 73% in the previous year.Volume growth coupled with a marginal improvement in realization in its key markets have led to a top-line growth of 10.1% YoY. Realization fell 2% qoq due to lower prices (especially in South) as well as the lean monsoon season. Share of premium products remained steady at 17% of trade sales.

Outlook

We remain positive on the stock and have revised our target price to INR 1750 giving an upside of 14%. (i.e. valuing the stock at CY20E EV/Ton of $110/Ton, 11x CY20E EV/EBITDA)

