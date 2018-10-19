App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ACC; target of Rs 1750: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on ACC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1750 in its research report dated October 19, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on ACC


ACC Q3CY18 results were above our estimates. Revenues increased by 10.1% YoY to Rs 3,364 crore (above I-direct estimate of Rs 3,259.8 crore) led by 10.0% YoY increase in volumes to 6.6 mt (vs I-direct estimate of 6.4 mt). Realisations for the quarter remained flat YoY to Rs5136/t that also remained ahead of our estimates due better pricing environment in East & central regions added by rise in the share of value added premium products during the quarter. On the margin front, the EBITDA margin decreased 46 bps YoY to 11.1% due to higher freight cost (up 16.8% YoY led by higher diesel price) and higher raw material cost (up 17.9% YoY). However, EBITDA margin remained marginally above our estimate of 11% due to beat in the realisation. Company reported EBITDA/t of Rs572/t (vs I-direct est: Rs 560/t). Net profit increased 15.2% YoY to Rs209.2 crore (vs I-direct est: Rs183.1 crore) mainly led by lower depreciation & interest costs.


Outlook


After reporting subdued volume growth (1.8% CAGR in CY13-17), ACC reported double digit volume growth (up 14.0% YoY) in CY17 led by capacity expansion. Going forward, with higher infra spending, revival in rural economy post hike in MSP for agricultural produce and pre-election spending, we expect demand to improve (that has remained a laggard till now). On the margin front, we expect margins to improve QoQ led by price hikes and stabilisation in the operating costs. The stock is available at attractive valuations of 11.0x FY20E EV/EBITDA and EV/t of $109/t post recent corrections. Hence, maintain our BUY rating. We revise our target price downwards to Rs 1,750 (i.e. valuing the stock at CY19E EV/tonne of $140/tonne, 14.0x CY19E EV/EBITDA).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 01:43 pm

tags #ACC #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.