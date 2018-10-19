Buy ACC; target of Rs 1750: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on ACC

ACC Q3CY18 results were above our estimates. Revenues increased by 10.1% YoY to Rs 3,364 crore (above I-direct estimate of Rs 3,259.8 crore) led by 10.0% YoY increase in volumes to 6.6 mt (vs I-direct estimate of 6.4 mt). Realisations for the quarter remained flat YoY to Rs5136/t that also remained ahead of our estimates due better pricing environment in East & central regions added by rise in the share of value added premium products during the quarter. On the margin front, the EBITDA margin decreased 46 bps YoY to 11.1% due to higher freight cost (up 16.8% YoY led by higher diesel price) and higher raw material cost (up 17.9% YoY). However, EBITDA margin remained marginally above our estimate of 11% due to beat in the realisation. Company reported EBITDA/t of Rs572/t (vs I-direct est: Rs 560/t). Net profit increased 15.2% YoY to Rs209.2 crore (vs I-direct est: Rs183.1 crore) mainly led by lower depreciation & interest costs.

Outlook

After reporting subdued volume growth (1.8% CAGR in CY13-17), ACC reported double digit volume growth (up 14.0% YoY) in CY17 led by capacity expansion. Going forward, with higher infra spending, revival in rural economy post hike in MSP for agricultural produce and pre-election spending, we expect demand to improve (that has remained a laggard till now). On the margin front, we expect margins to improve QoQ led by price hikes and stabilisation in the operating costs. The stock is available at attractive valuations of 11.0x FY20E EV/EBITDA and EV/t of $109/t post recent corrections. Hence, maintain our BUY rating. We revise our target price downwards to Rs 1,750 (i.e. valuing the stock at CY19E EV/tonne of $140/tonne, 14.0x CY19E EV/EBITDA).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.