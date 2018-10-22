App
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ACC; target of Rs 1632: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on ACC with a target price of Rs 1632 in its research report dated October 19, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on ACC


ACC reported revenue of ` 34.3bn (+10.2% YoY, -10.8% QoQ). Weak realization in the Eastern and Southern region (55.4% of ACC’s capacity) resulted in blended realization increasing by modest 0.5% YoY to Rs4713/ton (-1.9% QoQ), lower than our expectation. However, the volume growth trajectory continued to remain strong, grey cement dispatches at 6.55MnT (+9.9% YoY, -9.5%QoQ).


Outlook


At CMP ACC is trading at 11.1x/9.8x, CY18E/19E EV/EBITDA, we have revised our TP to` 1,632/share, valuing it at 11.5x CY19E EV/EBITDA (2Yr fwd. average multiple of last 10 Years).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 22, 2018 04:18 pm

tags #ACC #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

