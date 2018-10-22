Buy ACC; target of Rs 1632: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on ACC

ACC reported revenue of ` 34.3bn (+10.2% YoY, -10.8% QoQ). Weak realization in the Eastern and Southern region (55.4% of ACC’s capacity) resulted in blended realization increasing by modest 0.5% YoY to Rs4713/ton (-1.9% QoQ), lower than our expectation. However, the volume growth trajectory continued to remain strong, grey cement dispatches at 6.55MnT (+9.9% YoY, -9.5%QoQ).

Outlook

At CMP ACC is trading at 11.1x/9.8x, CY18E/19E EV/EBITDA, we have revised our TP to` 1,632/share, valuing it at 11.5x CY19E EV/EBITDA (2Yr fwd. average multiple of last 10 Years).

