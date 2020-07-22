Buy ACC; target of Rs 1610: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on ACC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1610 in its research report dated July 20, 2020.
HDFC Securities' research report on ACC
ACC delivered earnings beat as sharp reduction in fixed opex moderated the impact of COVID-led revenue loss. Consolidated revenue/EBITDA/APAT fell 37/33/41% YoY to Rs 26.02/5.25/2.71bn respectively in 2QCY20. While cement sales fell 34% YoY, NSR remained flattish YoY (+11% QoQ). A weak 2Q, pulled down 1HCY20 consolidated revenue/EBITDA/APAT by 24/15/16% YoY to Rs 61.04/11.12/5.94bn respectively. We expect the volume decline to slow down in 2HCY20, leading to 15% volume decline in CY20. Healthy pricing, benign fuel prices, and strong cost controls should aid 4% EBITDA CAGR during CY19-22E (despite fall in CY20E).
Outlook
We maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs 1,610/sh.
