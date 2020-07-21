App
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ACC; target of Rs 1532: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on ACC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1532 in its research report dated July 20, 2020.

YES Securities' research report on ACC


Led by COVID inflicted lockdown measures with April 2020 being a washout month for the industry, we had expected volumes for Q2CY20 to de-grow by 33.6% y/y to 4.78 MT (official volumes have not been disclosed by the company). However, ACC delivered exceptional operating performance. On the back of strong pricing tailwinds especially for the Southern exposure of ACC and optimization of freight and misc. expenses, company posted an EBITDA of Rs 5.25 bn (-32.9% y/y) – 19%/9% above consensus/YES-Sec est. respectively. We have raised EBITDA estimates by 29.3%/6.1% for CY20E/CY21E respectively due to robust pricing scenario and phenomenal pick-up of demand post relaxation of lockdown measures.


Outlook


Currently ACC is trading at EV/EBITDA of ~8.4x and EV/te of $82 on CY21E. Taking an average of EV/EBITDA and DCF derived values, we have a target of Rs 1,532/share (implied EV/EBITDA multiple of 10x on CY21E). We have a BUY rating for the stock.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 21, 2020 06:06 pm

tags #ACC #Buy #Recommendations #Yes Securities

