Buy ACC; target of Rs 1505: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ACC

ACC posted strong set of Q2CY20 earnings with 34%/21% beat on our/consensus PAT estimates. Higher than expected realisations and lower other expenses contributed to the beat. ACC delivered strong show on containing costs given its fixed cost heavy operations and high energy and RM costs. Company reduced power and fuel costs steadily over past couple of years on the back of higher energy efficiency and optimization of coal mix. We do believe that cost in absolute terms would rise in coming quarters as some of the cost components like repairs & maintenance, stores & spares and advertising would come back in full flow in Q3CY20 and onwards.

Outlook

However, higher volumes and lower coal costs would offset the increase in fixed costs. We upgrade our EBITDA estimates for CY20/CY21 by 18%/6% to factor in higher volumes and better margins. Attractive valuations (EV/EBITDA of 8.6x CY21e), improved quality of operations and ongoing capacity expansion of 5mtpa in central region drive our positive outlook on the stock. Maintain BUY with TP of Rs1,505 (earlier Rs1,430), EV/EBITDA of 10x CY21e.







