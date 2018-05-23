Buy Abbott India; target of Rs 7530: Centrum

Centrum's research report on Abbott India

AIL’s EBIDTA for Q4FY18 was lower than our expectations whereas net profit was higher than our expectations. The pharma major’s revenue grew 10% YoY, margin improved 470bps to 13.5% and net profit grew 138% YoY. That said, the company’s eleven leading brands grew faster than the market and are likely to drive future growth.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on AIL with a TP of Rs7,530 based on 24x March’20E EPS of Rs313.6. we have revised FY19E and FY20E EPS by 6% and 7% respectively. We expect AIL to perform well due to its strong brands, new product launches and presence in the high-margin vaccine segment.

