Buy Abbott India; target of Rs 22,780: Sharekhan

Abbott India Limited’s (Abbott) annual report for FY2022 mentions of performance reflecting the impact of pandemic pointing towards uncertain times. The company reported double-digit revenue as well as strong earnings growth during these challenging times backed by agile business model leading to minimal disruptions. Abbott identified critical areas to strengthen business model and foster customer relations, which involved leveraging digital platforms to improve access, expand portfolio depth and tapping different engagement channels.



Healthy growth prospects, a strong, debt-free balance sheet, and strong dividend payout are key positives. Based on this, we retain Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 22,780.

At 11:45 hrs Abbott India was quoting at Rs 18,319.00, down Rs 140.70, or 0.76 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 18,594.95 and an intraday low of Rs 18,249.75.

It was trading with volumes of 501 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 641 shares, a decrease of -21.87 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.01 percent or Rs 1.75 at Rs 18,459.70.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 23,902.30 and 52-week low Rs 15,525.00 on 05 October, 2021 and 07 February, 2022, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 23.36 percent below its 52-week high and 18 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 38,926.60 crore.

