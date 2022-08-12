Buy Abbott India; target of Rs 22,780: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Abbott India

Abbott India Limited (Abbott) reported steady performance for Q1FY23, but results missed estimates. Revenues and earnings to clock a strong 10% and 14% CAGR over FY2022E-FY2024E. Double-digit growth in IPM is expected to sustain going ahead driven by multiple growth drivers and sizeable contribution from acute therapies. Healthy growth prospects, a strong, debt-free balance sheet and strong dividend payout are key positives for Abbott.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 22,780.

