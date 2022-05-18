English
    Buy Abbott India : target of Rs 22,780: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Abbott India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 22,780 in its research report dated May 17, 2022.

    May 18, 2022 / 09:22 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Abbott India


    Q4Fy22 was a strong quarter for Abbott with the revenues and PAT staging a 14.6% and 38.7% yoy growth and the results were ahead of estimates. Abbott’s revenues and PAT going ahead, are expected to stage a double digit growth driven by multiple growth drivers backed by a double digit growth in the IPM as well as from product portfolio expansion, ramp up of recent launches and leveraging digital platform. Healthy growth prospects, a strong, debt-free balance sheet and strong dividend pay-out are key positives and would enable to sustain the premium valuations.


    Outlook


    We maintain the Buy recommendation on Abbott India (Abbott) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 22,780.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Abbott India #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 18, 2022 09:22 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.