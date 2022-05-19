Buy Abbott India; target of Rs 20560: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Abbott India
Abbott India is one of the fastest growing listed MNC pharma companies. It has outperformed the industry on a consistent basis in women’s health, GI, metabolic, pain, CNS among others. The company’s top five brands - (Mixtard, Thyronorm, Novomix, Udiliv and Duphaston) together posted revenue CAGR of ~6.6% MAT, March 2019-22 • Abbott has 140+ brands in segments of women’s health, gastroenterology, metabolics, CNS, multi-specialty, vaccines & consumer health.
Outlook
Maintain BUY rating due to 1) strong power brands, 2) focused approach in key growth therapies, 3) growing traction for ex-top 10 brands (up 17% YoY). Valued at Rs 20560 i.e. 40x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 514.
