Buy Abbott India; target of Rs 20560: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Abbott India

Abbott India is one of the fastest growing listed MNC pharma companies. It has outperformed the industry on a consistent basis in women’s health, GI, metabolic, pain, CNS among others. The company’s top five brands - (Mixtard, Thyronorm, Novomix, Udiliv and Duphaston) together posted revenue CAGR of ~6.6% MAT, March 2019-22 • Abbott has 140+ brands in segments of women’s health, gastroenterology, metabolics, CNS, multi-specialty, vaccines & consumer health.



Outlook

Maintain BUY rating due to 1) strong power brands, 2) focused approach in key growth therapies, 3) growing traction for ex-top 10 brands (up 17% YoY). Valued at Rs 20560 i.e. 40x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 514.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More