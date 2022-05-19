English
    Buy Abbott India; target of Rs 20560: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Abbott India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 20560 in its research report dated May 18, 2022.

    May 19, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

    ICICI Direct's research report on Abbott India


    Abbott India is one of the fastest growing listed MNC pharma companies. It has outperformed the industry on a consistent basis in women’s health, GI, metabolic, pain, CNS among others. The company’s top five brands - (Mixtard, Thyronorm, Novomix, Udiliv and Duphaston) together posted revenue CAGR of ~6.6% MAT, March 2019-22 • Abbott has 140+ brands in segments of women’s health, gastroenterology, metabolics, CNS, multi-specialty, vaccines & consumer health.



    Outlook


    Maintain BUY rating due to 1) strong power brands, 2) focused approach in key growth therapies, 3) growing traction for ex-top 10 brands (up 17% YoY). Valued at Rs 20560 i.e. 40x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 514.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Abbott India #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: May 19, 2022 12:40 pm
