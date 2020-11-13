Buy Abbott India: target of Rs 19,425: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Abbott India

Abbott India Limited (Abbott) reported healthy operating performance for quarter with earnings in line with estimates. Abbott’s topline is expected to grow in double digits, backed by strong performance of its power brands with 13 of its top 20 brands being top ranked in respective categories. Abbott has sturdy new products pipeline and this along with the recently launched products would drive its growth going ahead. Better earnings prospects, strong balance sheet position and healthy operating cash flows are the key positives.

Outlook

We retain a Buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs 19,425.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.