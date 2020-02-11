Buy Abbott India target of Rs 16880: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Abbott India

The 9MFY20 revenues grew 13.3% YoY to Rs 3132 crore, mainly due to strong growth in key therapies & power brands. EBITDA margins improved 365 bps YoY to 19.7% mainly due to better operational leverage and impact of Ind-As 116. EBITDA grew 39% YoY to Rs 618 crore. Net profit grew 46% YoY to Rs 482 crore. Delta vis-à-vis EBITDA was mainly due to lower tax rate.

Outlook

We expect revenues, EBITDA and PAT to grow at ~13%, 25% and 30% CAGR, respectively, in FY19-22E. We maintain BUY and arrive at a target price of Rs 16880 based on 36x FY22 EPS of Rs 469.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.