you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 03:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Abbott India target of Rs 16880: ICICI Direct

  ICICI Direct is bullish on Abbott India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 16880 in its research report dated February 10, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Abbott India


The 9MFY20 revenues grew 13.3% YoY to Rs 3132 crore, mainly due to strong growth in key therapies & power brands. EBITDA margins improved 365 bps YoY to 19.7% mainly due to better operational leverage and impact of Ind-As 116. EBITDA grew 39% YoY to Rs 618 crore. Net profit grew 46% YoY to Rs 482 crore. Delta vis-à-vis EBITDA was mainly due to lower tax rate.



Outlook


We expect revenues, EBITDA and PAT to grow at ~13%, 25% and 30% CAGR, respectively, in FY19-22E. We maintain BUY and arrive at a target price of Rs 16880 based on 36x FY22 EPS of Rs 469.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on Feb 11, 2020 03:21 pm

tags #Abbott India #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

