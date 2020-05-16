App
Last Updated : May 16, 2020 03:40 PM IST

Buy ABB India; target of Rs 961: YES Securities

YES Securities is bullish on ABB India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 961 in its research report dated May 14, 2020.

YES Securities' research report on ABB India


Revenue was down 18% yoy due to supply chain disruptions, lower service revenues on the account of national lockdown & non-receipt of delivery clearances. Lockdown impact was at Rs2bn. Order inflow grew by 18% (ex-solar inverter) to Rs19.5 led by deal wins in Energy & Turbocharging Industries, large contract by Indian Railways & good traction in export orders of motors. Order backlog stood at Rs44.4bn (~0.7x TTM sales) EBITDAM contracted 691bps yoy to ~1% due to volume shortfall, adverse mix with shortfall in service revenues, forex & commodity MTM impact of ~Rs350mn & ECL impact in Industrial automation. No material deterioration in working capital on qoq basis. Cash position remains strong at ~Rs15bn.


Outlook


The Stock is currently trading at 58x TTM earnings vs 15-yr average trailing P/E of ~64x, implying ~10% discount. We retain ‘BUY’ rating with TP of Rs961 at 45x on Mar’22 earnings.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 16, 2020 03:40 pm

#ABB India #Buy #Recommendations #Yes Securities

