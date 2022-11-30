Buy ABB India; target of Rs 3635: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on ABB India

ABB India (ABB) is a leader in technology solutions connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio. It operates in mainly three key segments including robotics & motion (41%), electrification (38%), industrial/ process automation (22%) • Well placed to gain from the overall energy market transformation from electrification to automation & digitization.

Outlook

We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value ABB at Rs 3635 (70x on CY24E EPS).

