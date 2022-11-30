English
    Buy ABB India; target of Rs 3635: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on ABB India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3635 in its research report dated November 16, 2022.

    November 30, 2022 / 03:47 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on ABB India


    ABB India (ABB) is a leader in technology solutions connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio. It operates in mainly three key segments including robotics & motion (41%), electrification (38%), industrial/ process automation (22%) • Well placed to gain from the overall energy market transformation from electrification to automation & digitization.


    Outlook


    We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value ABB at Rs 3635 (70x on CY24E EPS).


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

