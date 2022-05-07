 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy ABB India; target of Rs 2625: ICICI Direct

May 07, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on ABB India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2625 in its research report dated May 06, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on ABB India

ABB India (ABB) is a leader in technology solutions by connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio. It operates in mainly three key segments including robotics & motion (41%), electrification (38%), industrial/ process automation (22%) • Well placed to gain from the overall energy market transformation from electrification to automation & digitization.

Outlook

We remain long term positive and change our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value ABB at Rs 2625 (70x on CY23E EPS).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: May 7, 2022 10:47 am
