Buy ABB India; target of Rs 2625: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on ABB India

ABB India (ABB) is a leader in technology solutions by connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio. It operates in mainly three key segments including robotics & motion (41%), electrification (38%), industrial/ process automation (22%) • Well placed to gain from the overall energy market transformation from electrification to automation & digitization.

Outlook

We remain long term positive and change our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY. We value ABB at Rs 2625 (70x on CY23E EPS).

