Buy ABB India; target of Rs 1577: KR Choksey

ABB India Ltd reported revenue growth of 17.4% YoY to INR 25.2bn against our estimates of INR 25.6bn. The growth was primarily driven by Robotics & Motion (+19.6% YoY) and Power Grids segment (+41.5% YoY). OPM remained unchanged YoY to ~7.5% mainly on account of higher raw material costs, which led EBITDA to grow by 17.4% YoY to INR 1.8bn as against our estimates of INR 2.5bn. PAT stood at INR 1.0bn (+13.9% YoY) on account of lower than estimated operational performance and higher tax outgo.

Outlook

We have revised our estimates to factor lower capex from PGCIL. We expect revenues to grow at a CAGR of 19% over CY17-19E and PAT to grow at a CAGR of 32% over the same period. At CMP of INR 1265, the stock has been trading at 49.8x CY18E & 36.9x CY19E our earnings estimates. We have valued the company by assigning a multiple of 46x on the earnings of INR 34.3 of CY19E and arrived at target price of INR 1577, potential upside of 25%. We maintain BUY rating on the stock.

