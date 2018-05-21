App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 21, 2018 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ABB India; target of Rs 1577: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on ABB India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1577 in its research report dated May 10, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

KR Choksey's research report on ABB India


ABB India Ltd reported revenue growth of 17.4% YoY to INR 25.2bn against our estimates of INR 25.6bn. The growth was primarily driven by Robotics & Motion (+19.6% YoY) and Power Grids segment (+41.5% YoY). OPM remained unchanged YoY to ~7.5% mainly on account of higher raw material costs, which led EBITDA to grow by 17.4% YoY to INR 1.8bn as against our estimates of INR 2.5bn. PAT stood at INR 1.0bn (+13.9% YoY) on account of lower than estimated operational performance and higher tax outgo.


Outlook


We have revised our estimates to factor lower capex from PGCIL. We expect revenues to grow at a CAGR of 19% over CY17-19E and PAT to grow at a CAGR of 32% over the same period. At CMP of INR 1265, the stock has been trading at 49.8x CY18E & 36.9x CY19E our earnings estimates. We have valued the company by assigning a multiple of 46x on the earnings of INR 34.3 of CY19E and arrived at target price of INR 1577, potential upside of 25%. We maintain BUY rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #ABB India #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations

most popular

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.