you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ABB India; target of Rs 1577: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on ABB India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1577 in its research report dated July 23, 2018.

KR Choksey's research report on ABB India


ABB reported revenue growth of 21.5% YoY to INR 27.1bn against our estimates of INR 26.6bn. The growth was led by robotics and power grid segment, which recorded a growth of 34% YoY & 41.2% YoY respectively. The revenue from industrial automation grew by 7.5% YoY to INR 3.8bn, while the same from electrification products remained subdued to INR 6.5bn (+0.2% YoY). OPM expanded by 63bps YoY to 7.2%. largely supported by expansion in robotics OPM (+191bps YoY). However, electrification product segment reported poor operational performance with OPM of 3.4% (-418bps YoY). EBITDA increased by 33% YoY to INR 1.96bn against our estimates of INR 2.13bn.


Outlook


We have maintained our estimates and valued the company by assigning a multiple of 46x on the earnings of INR 34.3 of CY19E and arrived at target price of INR 1577, potential upside of 38%. We maintain BUY rating on the stock. (Note: book to bill of the company is mere 1x. We expect upcoming orders to be driven from sectors such as railways, power – mainly digital substation, renewable, however any negative surprise can provide downside risk to our estimates).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 27, 2018 04:25 pm

tags #ABB India #Buy #KR Choksey #Recommendations

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

