Buy ABB India; target of Rs 1577: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on ABB India

ABB reported revenue growth of 21.5% YoY to INR 27.1bn against our estimates of INR 26.6bn. The growth was led by robotics and power grid segment, which recorded a growth of 34% YoY & 41.2% YoY respectively. The revenue from industrial automation grew by 7.5% YoY to INR 3.8bn, while the same from electrification products remained subdued to INR 6.5bn (+0.2% YoY). OPM expanded by 63bps YoY to 7.2%. largely supported by expansion in robotics OPM (+191bps YoY). However, electrification product segment reported poor operational performance with OPM of 3.4% (-418bps YoY). EBITDA increased by 33% YoY to INR 1.96bn against our estimates of INR 2.13bn.

Outlook

We have maintained our estimates and valued the company by assigning a multiple of 46x on the earnings of INR 34.3 of CY19E and arrived at target price of INR 1577, potential upside of 38%. We maintain BUY rating on the stock. (Note: book to bill of the company is mere 1x. We expect upcoming orders to be driven from sectors such as railways, power – mainly digital substation, renewable, however any negative surprise can provide downside risk to our estimates).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.