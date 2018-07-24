Buy ABB India; target of Rs 1550: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on ABB India

ABB’s in-line Q2CY18 results reaffirm our thesis of reasonable potential for operational improvement on the back of strong product focus. Key highlights: a) execution pickup led by traction in base business, HVDC order execution and strong opex demand from consumer industries; b) profitability, though improving gradually in our view, has sustained owing to product innovation and healthy demand in segments including railways and metro. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ on ABB given potential for improvement in cash flow/profitability (five-year FCF/PAT in excess of 100%) driven by keen focus on product business, which should post 25% PAT CAGR and average FCF of INR5bn over the next two years.

Outlook

Our revised TP of INR1,550 (INR1,850 earlier) is based on the assigned P/E of 50x (down from 60x) in line with the reduction in sector multiple (maintaining the premium).

