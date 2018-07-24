App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ABB India; target of Rs 1550: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on ABB India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated July 20, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss' research report on ABB India


ABB’s in-line Q2CY18 results reaffirm our thesis of reasonable potential for operational improvement on the back of strong product focus. Key highlights: a) execution pickup led by traction in base business, HVDC order execution and strong opex demand from consumer industries; b) profitability, though improving gradually in our view, has sustained owing to product innovation and healthy demand in segments including railways and metro. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ on ABB given potential for improvement  in cash flow/profitability (five-year FCF/PAT in excess of 100%) driven by keen focus on product business, which should post 25% PAT CAGR and average FCF of INR5bn over the next two years.


Outlook


Our revised TP of INR1,550 (INR1,850 earlier) is based on the assigned P/E of 50x (down from 60x) in line with the reduction in sector multiple (maintaining the premium).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 04:44 pm

tags #ABB India #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.