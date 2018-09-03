Buy ABB India; target of Rs 1500: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on ABB India

ABB India is trading at -1 standard deviation of its median forward PE multiple and fixed asset turns are at a 15-year low (4.1x vs high of 10.9x), thus creating headroom for outperformance as operating leverage benefits are likely to drive strong profitability growth. Further, a bulk of order inflow in 1HCY18 is driven by high margin segments of exports (+14%) and service (+47%) orders, presenting a healthy sales mix for CY18-19. Order inflow outlook remains steady as multiple digitalisation orders with longer conversion cycle are underway and are preceded by pilot projects in industries like cement, paint, F&B and oil & gas. The company reported strong results in 2QCY18 as sales/EBTIDA grew by 22%/33% due to execution pickup in HVDC project and nascent revival in process industries. Given a 25% correction in stock price from peak, PE multiples have declined sharply to 47x 1-year forward, a 35% discount to its median, while earnings are expected to grow at robust pace of 24% CAGR over CY17-20E.

Outlook

We upgrade the stock from SELL to BUY as we revise our TP to INR1,500, based on 40x CY20E EPS (1.6x PEG and 45% discount to average PE)

