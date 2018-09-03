App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy ABB India; target of Rs 1500: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on ABB India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1500 in its research report dated August 31, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on ABB India


ABB India is trading at -1 standard deviation of its median forward PE multiple and fixed asset turns are at a 15-year low (4.1x vs high of 10.9x), thus creating headroom for outperformance as operating leverage benefits are likely to drive strong profitability growth. Further, a bulk of order inflow in 1HCY18 is driven by high margin segments of exports (+14%) and service (+47%) orders, presenting a healthy sales mix for CY18-19. Order inflow outlook remains steady as multiple digitalisation orders with longer conversion cycle are underway and are preceded by pilot projects in industries like cement, paint, F&B and oil & gas. The company reported strong results in 2QCY18 as sales/EBTIDA grew by 22%/33% due to execution pickup in HVDC project and nascent revival in process industries. Given a 25% correction in stock price from peak, PE multiples have declined sharply to 47x 1-year forward, a 35% discount to its median, while earnings are expected to grow at robust pace of 24% CAGR over CY17-20E.


Outlook


We upgrade the stock from SELL to BUY as we revise our TP to INR1,500, based on 40x CY20E EPS (1.6x PEG and 45% discount to average PE)


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 3, 2018 03:41 pm

tags #ABB India #Buy #JM Financial #Recommendations

