Buy AB Capital; target of Rs 225: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on AB Capital

ABCAP sustained its strong performance, with the lending businesses delivering superior growth, profitability and asset quality, while the nonlending businesses also continued to scale up well. With a host of initiatives in tech, distribution and Aditya Birla Group synergy starting to fire up, the outlook for ABCAP remains sunny. With its recent Rs30bn capital raise, Company is well prepared to seize growth opportunities, especially in the lending segment where it aspires to double its loan-book over the next three years. We have revised our FY24-26 estimates to reflect the strong Q1 lending segment performance and the capital raise.



Outlook

We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock; sum-of-the-parts valuationbased Jun-24E TP of Rs225/share (12.5% raise in earlier TP estimates).

