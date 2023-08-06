English
    Buy AB Capital; target of Rs 225: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on AB Capital has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated August 03, 2023.

    August 06, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
    Emkay Global Financial's research report on AB Capital

    ABCAP sustained its strong performance, with the lending businesses delivering superior growth, profitability and asset quality, while the nonlending businesses also continued to scale up well. With a host of initiatives in tech, distribution and Aditya Birla Group synergy starting to fire up, the outlook for ABCAP remains sunny. With its recent Rs30bn capital raise, Company is well prepared to seize growth opportunities, especially in the lending segment where it aspires to double its loan-book over the next three years. We have revised our FY24-26 estimates to reflect the strong Q1 lending segment performance and the capital raise.


    Outlook

    We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock; sum-of-the-parts valuationbased Jun-24E TP of Rs225/share (12.5% raise in earlier TP estimates).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

