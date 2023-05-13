English
    Buy AB Capital; target of Rs 200: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial is bullish on AB Capital has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated May 12, 2023.

    May 13, 2023 / 11:06 PM IST
    ABCAP reported a strong set of numbers, with consolidated net income for Q4FY23 at Rs6.09bn (+36% YoY; +15%QoQ). The strong result was driven by solid operating and financial performance across business segments. The lending businesses continued their strong disbursement and loan-book growth, with improving NIM and credit costs delivering improving RoA. The life insurance business had an exceptionally strong year amid a favorable backdrop, while the health insurance franchise continued to build scale with progress on profitability. AMC segment performance was affected by the tough external environment. The Board has approved plans to raise capital up to Rs30bn to fund the company’s growth strategy.


    This capital raise is largely in line with our expectations, as the strong growth in lending requires capital infusion. With Q4FY23 performance coming on expected lines, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock, with an unchanged Mar-24E target price of Rs200/share.

