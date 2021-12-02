MARKET NEWS

Buy AAVAS Financiers; target of Rs 3500: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on AAVAS Financiers has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3500 in its research report dated December 02, 2021.

December 02, 2021 / 12:58 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on AAVAS Financiers


We reckon Co. will continue to command premium valuations as (1) AAVAS is the only niche dominant play in the self-employed affordable housing finance space which has been overlooked not only by banks but also NBFCs, (2) It maintains pricing power backed by risk-adjusted yields and cost effective funding (3) It has a differentiated lean operating model backed by technology (4) It boasts of in-house risk management systems and impeccable asset quality (5) It maintains strong capital buffers with superior execution skills. We expect impressive growth across earnings parameters with 24% AUM CAGR, NIMs at avg. 7.2%, NPA of 1.3% and industry leading ROA/ROE at 3.2%/17.0%+ over FY22-24E.



Outlook


We initiate coverage on Aavas Financiers Ltd with a BUY rating and price target of Rs 3,500 (8x PABV Sept-FY23E). AAVAS mirrors strong business model of yesteryear’s Gruh Finance.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Aavas Financiers #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Dec 2, 2021 12:58 pm

